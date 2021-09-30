2 Bedroom Home in Florissant - $95,000

Investors Welcome! This all-brick bungalow sits nestled on a flat lot just minutes from Historic Old Town Florissant. The home with all of its 1940's charm is a great canvas to make your own. Upon entering, you will find a spacious great room that can be separated between a living room and a dining room. Continue to the hallway and find two bedrooms, both with great closet space. The kitchen has an all-electric range and access to the covered patio that overlooks the backyard. Garage access is via the covered patio, so no need to walk through the rain or snow to get to your vehicle! The backyard shares a fence on 2 sides, so only one more side is needed to completely enclose it. The home is to be sold as-is. The seller will not do any repairs or municipal inspections.