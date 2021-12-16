2 Bedroom Home in Florissant - $95,000

Great looking townhouse/condo unit located near shopping strips/malls. Condo features include two bedrooms with 1.5 baths. Large Living room, eat in kitchen with electric stove, double sink, plenty of cabinetry and dishwasher. Both bedrooms are located upstairs, nice in size with carpeting. Basement is partially finished with family room area with lots of space for storage. Condo includes clubhouse amenities, inground pool, tennis court, etc. Condo fee offers some insurance, trash, water, sewer, lawn, snow removal. Two assigned parking spaces and guest parking.