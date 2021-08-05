2 Bedroom Home in Florissant - $96,900

Showings begin Thursday, 8/5. Looking to simplify life and ditch the chore of yard work? Look no more! This amazing condo is ready to be called home! This 1,344 sq ft condo features 2 beds and 1.5 baths. Inside you are greeted with a nice sized family room, dining room, and an updated kitchen with new flooring. The open floorplan allows for easy entertaining. A half bath completes the main floor. Outside the dining room is a nice-sized deck overlooking the beauty of nature that backs to this unit. Upstairs you'll find 2 very generous-sized bedrooms and a full bath with a double bowl vanity. The lower level is unfinished and awaits any of your finishing touches as you choose. Private laundry hook-ups for your convenience. Call today to schedule your showing before this one gets away.