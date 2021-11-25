2 Bedroom Home in Florissant - $99,900

PLEASE EXCUSE THE CLUTTER. SELLERS ARE PACKING AND MOVING. One of the few Villas in this condo complex. End unit with lots of privacy. Spacious floor plan. Entry foyer with parquet flooring. Living room with gas fireplace. Formal Dining Room. Eat in kitchen walks out to privacy fenced patio. Fence is brand new. 2 bedrooms. Master bedroom with 1/2 bath. The lower level has large family room, lots of storage, laundry area and over sized 2 car garage. Please excuse the boxes. Sellers are packing to move. Property is sold in AS-IS condition. Seller to do no inspections or repairs. Property has been well maintained, it's just a little dated.