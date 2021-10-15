2 Bedroom Home in Frontenac - $594,000

MOVE IN READY! Impressive townhome in a fantastic Frontenac location. Located just off Hwy 40, this classically designed townhome has 2,470 s/f of luxurious, carefree living with exterior maint provided by the HOA (per Ind). This stunning, end unit townhome has 2 Master Suites, W/I closets, a Den, 4 BA (2+2), convenient 3rd floor laundry, 2 car garage, 9 ft ceilings on the first and second floor, main floor bdr, wet bar, 2 fireplaces and Hi Effic zoned HVAC. The main living area will WOW you with a large Great Rm, DR, luxury vinyl plank floors, Deluxe Kitchen, Quartz c-tops, SS appl, gas cooktop, roll out trays, soft close feature, W/I pantry, coffee bar and opens to a 6x19 composite deck. The ext has a brick facade, James Hardie fiber cement siding, arch shingles, Low E windows and prof landscape. Students will attend prestigious Ladue schools and numerous private institutions are nearby. Culinary standouts and elite retailers are minutes away and Lambert Int is a short commute.