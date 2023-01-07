2 Bedroom Home in Frontenac - $599,000

Welcome home! You'll be impressed by this 3-story townhouse that is less than 2 years old. As you enter the home, you'll notice the versatile private office/den or guest bedroom. Once you float upstairs to the 2nd floor, you'll be greeted an abundance of open space and natural light. With a plethora of space to entertain, this open floor design awaits as your living room and sports wet bar join the dining room. From here, you are introduced to the kitchen which boasts stainless steel appliances, a center island, custom cabinetry, a double oven, and much more! It leads to the balcony where you and your guests will enjoy those breezy St. Louis nights. Once you're ready to retire for the night, you can float up to the 3rd level, where you'll find two separate bedroom suites. Come see for yourself during our Open House on Saturday, the 7th, from 11am-1pm.