Offering a sense of serenity and quiet sophistication throughout, this 2 year young, well appointed villa offers a maintenance free lifestyle. Walk in, you will find the spacious foyer and office/den, that lead you to the fabulous open living spaces with wide plank hardwood floors and extensive recessed lighting. The dreamy white kitchen is the heart of the home with 42" custom cabinets, massive center island/breakfast bar, stainless GE appliances, Cambria quartz countertops with subway tile backsplash and storage galore. The vaulted Great Room includes the dining room and gas fireplace flanked by windows and French door to the private deck. Spacious primary suite w/coffered ceiling and luxury bath with double sink quartz vanity, soaking tub and oversized shower w/bench. Sunny main floor laundry, mudroom and powder room complete the main level. Downstairs is finished with 9'ceilings, FR/game room and private guest suite with full bath. Plantation shutters, 2 car garage,GREAT LOCATION