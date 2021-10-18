Curb appeal and charm surround this Glendale Cottage beginning with a full length covered front porch. The separate living room & dining room offer 9' ceilings and hardwood floors. There are newer windows throughout allowing lots of natural light. The kitchen has a corner sink, subway tile backsplash, 4 burner gas stove, microwave, and new floating luxury vinyl planks in the kitchen, hallway, and bath. There are two bedrooms and two full baths (one on the main floor& one on the lower level). A back door goes to a small porch/mudroom with newer steps to the fenced back yard and walkway to the double sized parking pad in back of this property with entry off of Venneman Ave. The lower level has storage space & is a walk up to the back yard. In 2021 newly constructed areas included the main beam, wiring, ductwork, full bath, & finished recreation room that offers many useful options. This is a wonderful opportunity to live in a great community & in an award winning school district.
2 Bedroom Home in Glendale - $284,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
BenFred: Cardinals’ ‘philosophical’ reasons for firing Shildt sound a lot more like manager wound up on wrong side of Mozeliak
What do you think George Kissell would think about Shildt being fired by the Cardinals for so-called philosophical differences?
‘We needed to go a different way’: Cardinals make stunning move, fire manager Shildt due to ‘philosophical difference’
Three weeks after a record 17-game winning streak, Shildt "floored" by dismissal from pro organization who groomed and inspired him.
Two out, pressure’s on: After firing his second homegrown, hand-picked manager, Mozeliak’s next choice a defining one for Cardinals
A winning team with returning stars had momentum building for 2022 before the sudden dismissal of manager Shildt allowed frustrations, questions to surface.
The threat came two days after the Post-Dispatch informed the state about a data risk that left vulnerable 100,000 Social Security numbers.
Shildt is the first St. Louis manager to be fired immediately after taking his team to the postseason.
The Post-Dispatch discovered the vulnerability in a web application that allowed the public to search teacher certifications and credentials.
Judge issues $24,000 in fines to four NFL owners, orders them to pay $25,000 in attorney’s fees and threatens to hold them in contempt.
Sign of the times: Despite being No. 1 nationally, Cards have lost nearly half their TV households from six seasons ago.
Fans got so angry at the guy. The past three years were rough. But Carpenter’s legacy is strong.
The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives has been probing drug dealing and gun violence in the Castle Point area for months.