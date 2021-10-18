2 Bedroom Home in Glendale - $284,900

Curb appeal and charm surround this Glendale Cottage beginning with a full length covered front porch. The separate living room & dining room offer 9' ceilings and hardwood floors. There are newer windows throughout allowing lots of natural light. The kitchen has a corner sink, subway tile backsplash, 4 burner gas stove, microwave, and new floating luxury vinyl planks in the kitchen, hallway, and bath. There are two bedrooms and two full baths (one on the main floor& one on the lower level). A back door goes to a small porch/mudroom with newer steps to the fenced back yard and walkway to the double sized parking pad in back of this property with entry off of Venneman Ave. The lower level has storage space & is a walk up to the back yard. In 2021 newly constructed areas included the main beam, wiring, ductwork, full bath, & finished recreation room that offers many useful options. This is a wonderful opportunity to live in a great community & in an award winning school district.