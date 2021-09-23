2 Bedroom Home in Greendale - $54,900

OUTSTANDING OPPORTUNITY!!! Located a 9-iron's shot from Normandie Golf Club, this 1.5 story home is sure to please!! Home features hardwood floors throughout, large bedrooms and an eat-in kitchen!! It also features a large level lot and attached garage!! Bring your work boots and your creativity, and make this one your own!! Don't miss this one!! Schedule a showing today! Property is to be sold in its current as-is condition with no warranties or representations by the Seller. Seller will not make repairs nor provide any inspections. Seller's addendum is required after terms of sale are agreed upon. Special Sale Contract (Form #2043) required. Proof of funds or pre-approval letter required with offer.