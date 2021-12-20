This corner lot cutie boasts new wood flooring throughout the living areas, open floor plan and new carpet in both bedrooms. Upon entering, you are greeted with an open stairwell, plenty of light and a large living room with an expansive modern ceiling fan. The recently remodeled dining room allows ample room for your favorite pieces. Relax in the jetted tub or get ready to entertain. Large open kitchen with breakfast bar leads to the backyard, with plenty of privacy allowing for easy entertaining and outdoor cookouts on the concrete patio. Fully fenced in back yard will allow pets to roam freely, people to play or just kick back and enjoy the fall weather. Full bath in unfinished basement with a walk-up, allows for plenty of storage area or you can finish it as you like. This home boasts a two car garage with ample parking space in the double wide drive. Mature trees lend to a cozy at-home feel - get ready to greet fall with gorgeous color. Owner offering a 1-year home warranty.
2 Bedroom Home in Hazelwood - $150,000
