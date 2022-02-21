Two bedroom two and a half bath 2 story villa in Hazelwood West School District. Finished Walk-Out Basement and Large Back Deck that backs to trees. Home fresh paint throughout. First floor has new vinyl plank flooring throughout and new carpet upstairs and in the basement. Kitchen has Stainless and black appliances. Breakfast area next to sliding glass door to back deck. Great location at the end of the court. Large bonus area upstairs outside of bedrooms. Attached one car garage. Association takes care of Lawn Care, Snow Removal and Trash. Easy assess to highway 270.
2 Bedroom Home in Hazelwood - $169,900
