2 Bedroom Home in Hazelwood - $41,900

Garden style condo with 2 bedrooms. Recent updates include flooring, paint, and refinished cabinets. There is ample closet space throughout the unit. Property is in great condition but being sold as-is. Agent has ownership interest.

