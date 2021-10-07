 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Imperial - $68,000

***Attention Investors***Home is being sold in "as is" condition. Seller to make no repairs. Home needs updating but has a lot of potential. Fox Schools. Roof damage. There is some mold present in the home so please proceed with caution.

