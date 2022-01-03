 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Jennings - $39,900

Part of a Package of 20 rental homes available. Buy one or all. Owner need accepted contract and proof of funding prior to viewing. Currently rental @ $700.00 per month. Motivated seller.

