2 Bedroom Home in Kirkwood - $799,900

Welcome to The Madison! This fabulous first floor unit offers an exciting opportunity to experience downtown Kirkwood living in style. Situated at the NE corner of the building, this incredible 2 bed, 2 bath space is packed w/thoughtful, high quality features throughout. Multiple banks of floor-to-ceiling windows provide the space w/abundant natural light & excellent sound insulation. The unit has a divided bedroom floor plan, combined w/an open flowing central living area. The kitchen w/center island, custom cabinetry, built-in wine cooler, high-end ss appliances & adjoining pantry/laundry flows seamlessly w/dining & living room, complete w/gas fireplace. The luxurious primary suite is adjacent to a private terrace, a perfect place to enjoy the downtown summer concert series w/out leaving home! Other amenities include: secured lobby, elevator access, 2 assigned spaces in secure garage, & private storage space. Shop, dine & stroll the best of downtown Kirkwood from your front steps!

