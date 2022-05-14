Welcome to The Madison! This fabulous first floor unit offers an exciting opportunity to experience downtown Kirkwood living in style. Situated at the NE corner of the building, this incredible 2 bed, 2 bath space is packed w/thoughtful, high quality features throughout. Multiple banks of floor-to-ceiling windows provide the space w/abundant natural light & excellent sound insulation. The unit has a divided bedroom floor plan, combined w/an open flowing central living area. The kitchen w/center island, custom cabinetry, built-in wine cooler, high-end ss appliances & adjoining pantry/laundry flows seamlessly w/dining & living room, complete w/gas fireplace. The luxurious primary suite is adjacent to a private terrace, a perfect place to enjoy the downtown summer concert series w/out leaving home! Other amenities include: secured lobby, elevator access, 2 assigned spaces in secure garage, & private storage space. Shop, dine & stroll the best of downtown Kirkwood from your front steps!
2 Bedroom Home in Kirkwood - $799,900
