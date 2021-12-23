2 Bedroom Home in Le May - $80,000

A beautiful 2 bedroom house that will make you feel relaxed and comfortable! The bright living room is carpeted, and is a perfect place to relax. The clean and Eat-in kitchen paired with wooden cabinets, is the perfect place to prepare and enjoy your meals. Head down to the basement and you'll see a utility room and an open area which can be used as a Family room. Spacious backyard and screened deck completes the beauty of the house. You wouldn't want to miss this one! Come schedule a visit now!