2 Bedroom Home in Le May - $85,000

Absolutely adorable traditional St. Louis style bungalow available NOW! This cute home has so much to offer you! Divided floor plan, master on the main level and second bedroom in the basement, a spacious kitchen, and a large fenced in yard complete with a shed make this a rare find! Just a short walk from the school adds to the convenience this offers! There is even an office in the basement as well to make working from home a breeze. This is the perfect place for someone to put their own personal touches on their new home! This home is being sold "As Is" inspections are welcome but would be for buyer information only please.