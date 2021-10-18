2 Bedroom Home in Manchester - $169,900

This multi-level condo in the heart of Manchester feels more like a single family home. With your own two car garage and private entry surrounded by trees and plants, you are immediately welcomed in. Open floor plan that has been freshly painted, including formal dining / living room with rich hardwood floors. Kitchen features an abundance of white cabinetry, NEW microwave and a window allowing in lots of natural light. One main floor bed and bath. Oversized private deck backs to trees and common ground. LL offers a great family room, second bed and full bath, laundry and plenty of storage. NEW Roof! HWH 2 years NEW! More info can be found on their website www.bigbendwoodscondos.org.