2 Bedroom Home in Manchester - $218,000

Tastefully updated Manchester townhome features 2 bedrooms, 2 full and 2 half baths. Covered porch (13X7) greets you and main living area is neutral with lots of natural light. The kitchen area features granite countertops and breakfast bar and newer SS appliances(2019) including a refrigerator to stay, oven, microwave and dishwasher. Door from the dining area takes you to newer deck (12x10,2020) overlooking an expansive common area with lots of privacy. Upstairs there is a vaulted master bedroom suite with full bath and large walk-in closet. The second bedroom is bright and welcoming. Also, another full bath with large closet, a laundry area and loft perfect for a home office. The lower level is partially finished with a recreation room, half bath, a walk-out to patio (13X10) and plenty of storage space. Neutral paint, updated carpeting and light fixtures, white six panel doors. Enjoy the extra deep single car garage, great location, and one of the lowest condo fees in the area!

