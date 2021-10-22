Upscale villa in intimate custom development. Every detail has been thought of. Office easily converted to 3rd bedroom. Gourmet kitchen accommodates two chefs. Custom stained Brazilian cherry hardwood, birch crown, base and casing moldings as well as 3 panel solid wood doors. 9’ ceilings on both floors. Energy efficient home with extra attic insulation and solar-powered attic vent. In-floor radiant heat, two-zone heating and air conditioning. Master bath with jetted tub and mongo shower. Radiant heat caresses your toes while the heated towel bar takes the chill off the towels. Unique, expansive bar focuses the downstairs party room which also includes a fireplace, and seasonal storage room. Custom maintenance-free deck. 3 car finished garage with maintenance free epoxy floor & overhead storage space. 32’x20’ patio. Lot adjacent to common area. Raised herb/flower beds. Tankless water heater, whole house vacuum system and wine storage (500+ capacity). Easy access to 141, 44 and 64/40.
2 Bedroom Home in Manchester - $725,000
