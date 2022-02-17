 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

2 Bedroom Home in Maryland Heights - $89,000

2 Bedroom Home in Maryland Heights - $89,000

2 Bed, 2 Full Bath condo featuring vaulted ceiling in Living Room and Built-in Bar with pass-through to eat-in kitchen. Pantry Cabinet provides extra storage. Slidiing Door leads to deck and storage space. Refrigerator, and range included. Full size washer/dryer in unit. Conveniently located near major highways, airport, and restaurants.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News