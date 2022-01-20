Great Investment or first time home buyer opportunity in Northwoods, ready for NEW owner. 2 bed, 1 bath brick home with an attached garage. Perfect for an investment addition to a rental portfolio with the potential to rent for $775-$850. The location and neighborhood are ideal for a homeowner looking to be close to a shopping mall grocery store, several fast food and restaurants, banks and highway. located 5 minutes from UMSL and less than 15 minutes from Lambert Airport. Schedule a showing! “As-Is”, seller will not provide inspection, repairs, or warranties. No wholesalers.
2 Bedroom Home in Northwoods - $42,900
