2 Bedroom Home in Northwoods - $89,000

New Price! This is a wonderful home in a quiet neighborhood. Ideal for single family residence or Investment/Rental. Well cared for! Property is in very good condition. Roof is about a year old. Eat-in kitchen. Both full baths - Main bathroom and lower level bathrooms have had updates. Furnace is about 10 yrs old. Wood floors in good condition. Gas cook-top. Lots of built-in cabinets in lower level, as well as storage areas and finished areas for entertaining. Bonus room in LL can be used for an office or extra sleeping space. 1-car attached garage, Walk-out leads to large level yard with trees and fencing. Plenty of space for critters, family or entertaining friends. Backs to trees and County property. This would be a great investor/rental property with a reliable 4-yr tenant, or a residence for a lucky family. The tenant has been wonderful about showing the home and will be able to vacate with reasonable notification. Easy to show.

