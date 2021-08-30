2 Bedroom Home in Oakland - $459,000

**$20,000 price reduction** Pristine villa, located in small complex with convenient access to 44 and 270, Grant's Trail, dining, shopping, and medical care. Upscale design features for a gracious lifestyle and expanded entertaining functionality. Features include beautiful hardwood floors, expanded dining room wall space, custom maple cabinetry with pullout shelves, granite counters, an equipped kitchen laundry with additional storage, retrofitted closets in bedrooms, a wall of Premier storage units in the attached garage and a lovely private patio. The well designed, beautifully finished lower level includes a sleeping area, full bath, kitchenette, areas for table games, a workshop, exercise equipment or an office along with a spacious family room for hosting larger gatherings. Tasteful decor throughout. Close proximity to all the amenities and attractions Kirkwood offers. This move-in ready residence has it all- value, convenient location, quality, and style.