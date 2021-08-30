**$20,000 price reduction** Pristine villa, located in small complex with convenient access to 44 and 270, Grant's Trail, dining, shopping, and medical care. Upscale design features for a gracious lifestyle and expanded entertaining functionality. Features include beautiful hardwood floors, expanded dining room wall space, custom maple cabinetry with pullout shelves, granite counters, an equipped kitchen laundry with additional storage, retrofitted closets in bedrooms, a wall of Premier storage units in the attached garage and a lovely private patio. The well designed, beautifully finished lower level includes a sleeping area, full bath, kitchenette, areas for table games, a workshop, exercise equipment or an office along with a spacious family room for hosting larger gatherings. Tasteful decor throughout. Close proximity to all the amenities and attractions Kirkwood offers. This move-in ready residence has it all- value, convenient location, quality, and style.
2 Bedroom Home in Oakland - $459,000
Sabrina Dunigan's children died Aug. 6 in a predawn apartment fire, its cause still undetermined.
Brian Vazquez was living with a family in Crestwood just six houses from where he was shot.
The case is likely to be appealed.
City plans to cut Lindell Boulevard to two driving lanes, pitting two exclusive neighborhoods against each other
Residents sued the city citing restrictions on Lindell in a 1909 deed, litigation they admit was intended to force the city to make road improvements.
The Big Boy, the world’s largest operating steam locomotive, chugs through St. Louis area this weekend
You can see it downtown all day Sunday and in Kirkwood Monday morning.
Democratic Council Chair Rita Heard Days, who voted for the resolution, called it a ‘ceremonial piece of paper.’
Bill has written almost six years about having cancer; it’s only fair that he should write about not having it.
'It will be my final season': Cardinals great Molina, contract in hand and red jacket waiting, says he'll retire after 2022
During the announcement of Molina's new one-year, $10-million contract, the 10-time All-Star smiled about the chance for a farewell tour.
Marine Lance Corporal Jared Schmitz, 20, was among the dead. He was a 2019 graduate of Fort Zumwalt South.
Brian A. Vazquez, 43, was said to be homeless although he used an address in Crestwood.