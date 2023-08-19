Are you ready for carefree living? Outdoor Pool & Clubhouse for you to enjoy! When you enter your home, you'll be wowed by the beautiful Flooring & Vaulted Ceilings throughout Living Room, Sunroom, Dining, Office & Bedrooms. Almost every room in this villa is vaulted including Full Bathroom. Plantation Shutters, Colonial Doors, Gas Fireplace, Ceramic Flooring, Large Storage Closet, Laundry Cabinets & Shelving, Can Lighting, Double Door Kitchen Pantry, Broom Closet, Granite Countertops, Breakfast Bar, Stainless Appliances, Under/Above Cabinet Lighting, 5' Buffet, Crown Top Cabinets & Plant Shelf. Oversized 2 Car Garage w/Pull down attic, Extra Parking in Driveway. French doors lead to office (Possible 3rd Bedroom). Vaulted Bedroom Suite w/Tile Seated Shower, Double Vanity (Granite), linen closet & Walk-in Closet. Nice large patio w/ fence surround. Ceiling Fans in BRs/Sunroom/Office & Living Room. What a Location! What a great home! Near Scott AFB, Interstate 64, Shopping & More!