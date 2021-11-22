Welcome to Sophisticated Urban Living in the highly desirable neighborhood of Upper Price Road. Main level features a generous sized entry which leads to a Large Living area with built-ins, custom moldings, hardwood floors, wet bar and a wonderful fireplace with ample space for a wall mounted flat screen. Gracious Dining Room that leads to a beautifully updated eat in kitchen with center island, custom cabinetry and designer appliances.Large Master Bedroom with his and her baths and walk in closets. There is a cozy guest bedroom en suite as well as a handsome office/den with fireplace that leads to a wonderful brick patio for entertaining guests and family. A first floor laundry completes the main floor. The large second floor space allows for endless opportunity to finish out as needed. This is a rare find that you won't want to miss.
2 Bedroom Home in Olivette - $949,000
