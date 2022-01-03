2 Bedroom Home in Overland - $125,000

**OPEN SUNDAY 11/7 - 1-3PM** Welcome this freshly rehabbed home, inside & out in the heart of Overland! Adorable curb appeal with covered front porch, fenced-in double lot, oversized deck & storage shed. Upon entry, you’ll feel the attention to detail at every turn. Luxury vinyl plank flooring, oversized base trim, 2-panel doors & tasteful lighting throughout. Kitchen boasts 42” custom, shaker-style cabinets with stainless steel gas range, built-in microwave, dishwasher & refrigerator. Two bedrooms along with an impressive bathroom, complete with built-in linen cabinet. Other Updates: Roof, windows, siding, heating/cooling, water heater, plumbing and electric. The unfinished basement provides added storage or options for additional living space. Washer/dryer included (newer). Nestled near several parks & highway access. Move in, relax and enjoy the holidays. Overland occupancy will be finalized by mid-November. The finish and details in this home are a rare find. Don’t delay!