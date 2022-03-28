Welcome to this lovingly cared for sprawling ranch home in Rock Hill that is situated directly across from Oakhaven Park with newer play equipment and tennis courts! There is over 3,600 sqr ft of living area! Currently it features 2 main floor bedrooms but it can be easily converted to 3 or even 4 bedrooms on the main floor. The addition boasts a large lovely great room with a wood burning fireplace and Pella windows along with a primary bedroom suite with double closets and bath with a jetted tub and separate shower. The eat in kitchen shines with a pantry, microwave & dishwasher. The gracious living and dining room are ideal. The LL has a family room, full bath, sump pump, 2 sleeping areas/home office and a tremendous area for storage, hobbies and crafts. The level fenced yard is so serene and has a deck for summer dining! Enjoy the 2 car attached garage, dual HVAC, workshop and more! Great sought after location! Hurry, you will want to see all of the possibilities this home holds!
2 Bedroom Home in Rock Hill - $339,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Tyre Sampson, 14, on Thursday fell from the Orlando Free Fall ride that opened last year.
Latest population estimates show St. Louis metro area losing ground, the city dropping below 300,000
And in an unexpected and worrying sign, the region entered a “demographic winter,” as the number of deaths outpaced births.
BenFred: Molina starts final season with Cardinals by gifting coaches and clubhouse staffers custom suits
“I don’t think it’s ever been done, and I’ve been doing this 30 years,” Torrellas said.
St. Louis officials said they were unaware a vendor was going to sell delta-8 products at Soulard Market.
Police said Paris Harvey, 12, shot and killed Kuaron Harvey, 14, and then shot herself. Family members believe the deaths were accidental.
Described as a "relentless recruiter," newly hired Mizzou coach Dennis Gates didn't hold back his expectations for the Tigers during his introductory press conference.
Arenado hits two-run homer and Donovan a solo shot as Cardinals win fourth game in succession.
Opening statements William Tisaby's perjury and evidence tampering trial were set for March 28.
'He changed the game': Andrew Miller, who 'revolutionized' relief and played leading role for MLBPA, retires
'It was a heck of a run,' says 36-year-old former Cardinal who won a postseason MVP and turned setup relievers into rockstars during dominant run with Cleveland.
Yepez will be the DH. But can he play first base? Marmol wants to know.