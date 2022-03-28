2 Bedroom Home in Rock Hill - $339,900

Welcome to this lovingly cared for sprawling ranch home in Rock Hill that is situated directly across from Oakhaven Park with newer play equipment and tennis courts! There is over 3,600 sqr ft of living area! Currently it features 2 main floor bedrooms but it can be easily converted to 3 or even 4 bedrooms on the main floor. The addition boasts a large lovely great room with a wood burning fireplace and Pella windows along with a primary bedroom suite with double closets and bath with a jetted tub and separate shower. The eat in kitchen shines with a pantry, microwave & dishwasher. The gracious living and dining room are ideal. The LL has a family room, full bath, sump pump, 2 sleeping areas/home office and a tremendous area for storage, hobbies and crafts. The level fenced yard is so serene and has a deck for summer dining! Enjoy the 2 car attached garage, dual HVAC, workshop and more! Great sought after location! Hurry, you will want to see all of the possibilities this home holds!