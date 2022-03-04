2 Bedroom Home in Saint Louis - $579,900

The Clifton by Fischer Homes is a townhome design with three levels of living and a rear-entry garage.. The lower level, found on the ground floor, features an included finished recreation room. Discover other options, including a study or a guest suite with a full bath. The main level showcases a spacious kitchen with a large walk-in pantry or pocket office combo and convenient access to an outdoor living space. A flexible dining area connects the kitchen to the light-filled family room. Personalize this main level by centralizing the kitchen for an oversized island and direct access to the outdoor space from the family room. The upper level boasts a private owner's suite with an en suite as well as two bedrooms, one full bath, and a conveniently located laundry room. An alternate upper level design includes two owner's suites, each with private en suites and walk-in closets.