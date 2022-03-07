7305 Nottingham is a charming Shrewsbury bungalow that is adorable inside and out. Impeccably maintained 2-bedroom, 2 bath home that makes the most of the space with fresh finishes throughout and beautiful hardwood floors, neutral paint, plantation shutters. Bonus space in the lower level that adds tons of extra living area and a full bath. Outside features oversized 2-car carport and garden shed. You will love the large, fenced backyard – it will be THE spot when spring arrives with room for kids to play, pets to run or simply enjoy the beautiful lot! Wonderful opportunity in a fantastic neighborhood just a block away from Wehner Park and minutes from I-44. This move-in ready Shrewsbury cutie in Webster School District is ready for its next owners to love and enjoy! --
2 Bedroom Home in Shrewsbury - $179,900
