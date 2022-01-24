 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in St Ann - $115,000

Charming 2 bed, 1 bath ranch home on a quiet subdivision street. This home has low maintenance vinyl siding, large & level back yard, restored hardwood floors & ceramic tile, updates to kitchen, stainless appliances, newer HAVC system & water heater. Basement is drywalled and can be finished without much additional time and effort. Home is being offered as-is and is ready for a quick sale.

