2 Bedroom Home in St Ann - $115,000

2 bed 1 bath ranch on a LARGE, LEVEL, FENCED IN LOT! Ready to be called home or become your next RENTAL OPPORTUNITY. The main living area welcomes you with gleaming laminate wood floors that flow into the spacious main floor bedrooms. The kitchen has been recently redone with UPDATED CABINETRY and features a modern wrap around bench for seating. The spacious deck overlooks the rare, large, fenced in backyard that BACKS TO TREES for extra privacy! Close to Tiemeyer Park, Shops/Restaurants and Highway Access. Don't miss the opportunity to see this home, as it's sure to sell fast! FRIDGE, WASHER & DRYER TO STAY!