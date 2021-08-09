2 Bedroom Home in St Ann - $124,500

TREAT YOURSELF ...A MUST SEE "Ready to Move In" This is a beautiful full brick home w/freshly painted accent trim. All windows have been replaced with energy-saving thermal. Roof was completely replaced in 2020. Nicely appointed landscape design & choice mature specimen trees. Finished basement also offers over *500* square feet of space in the lower level. Kitchen was totally upgraded 2020: Slate grey cabinetry, sink/faucet, marble design counter new appliances . Deluxe 5 burner gas range, custom dishwasher, over the range microwave. Incl. Stainless 20cu.ft. refrigerator. Freshly painted walls. Grey/ tan wood floors. Bath updated with vanity, mirrored med cabinet,tub surround, commode & wood flooring. Brand new electric panel just replaced . Occupancy is passed! This well kept home is priced to sell . Thank You for showing.