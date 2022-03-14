2 Bedroom Home in St Ann - $129,900

Welcome home to this cute 2 BR, 2 BA bungalow. May appear smaller on paper, but with 3 bonus areas, this home boasts way more living space than meets the eye! Enter to the LR, hardwood floors throughout, and a cozy fireplace with charming windows. You'll then find 2 larger BR's with a full BA in the hall. Updated kitchen with new flooring, a glass pass-through window to your sunroom, and newer appliances. The carpeted sunroom is an additional space for morning coffee. Upstairs off of the kitchen is a 2nd bonus space with charming built-ins. Downstairs, a rec area, 2nd fireplace (woodburning), 2 lg storage areas, and another full 2nd bath complete this LL. Rounding out this home is a larger, side yard space with roses, peonies, and irises for your viewing in spring/summer! Property sold AS-IS, where-is. New roof (2018), New electrical panel (2019).