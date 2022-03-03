Calling All Rehabber’s. Here is a diamond in the rough. The house has good bones, needs rehabbing & updating. The home offers 2 bedrooms, nice size living room and kitchen. The house sits on a large lot with fenced back yard and a storage shed. The house needs some cosmetic repairs and updating both interior and exterior. Kitchen and bath are dated. The plumbing does not hold pressure, water will not be turned on for inspections. Furnace/AC not in working order. Home to be sold in current "AS IS" Condition. Seller will NOT provide or pay for any inspections or repairs. Property was built prior to 1978 and lead-based paint potentially exists. Seller does not pay Customary closing Cost: including Transfer fees, Any title policy or escrow fees. This property may qualify for Seller Financing (Vendee). See Flyer attached in MARIS.
2 Bedroom Home in St Ann - $58,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
It was not long ago that the Republican Party stood in opposition to the incursions of the Soviet Union.
During lengthy day of seesaw talks, commissioner Manfred meets privately with union chief Clark in chat to generate progress before Monday's deadline.
The People’s Convoy is one of several trucker-led protests, and likely the largest, heading to the Washington, D.C., area this week.
Players nearly call off Sunday talks as owners fail to move on some issues as proposals are exchanged.
Organizers of ‘Freedom Convoy USA 2022’ said there weren’t enough participants to continue. But the ‘People’s Convoy’ appears to be on track.
The assistant principal’s lawyer said she was concerned for its health and was going to take it to a vet.
A spinoff nonprofit employs 36 staff members out of 56 who work at the school, including 10 teachers and all administrators.
Fish fry season is here. Use our interactive map to find one near you in the St. Louis area.
Perjury trial for Greitens investigator to offer a glimpse into ethics case against St. Louis prosecutor
William Don Tisaby's return to St. Louis for trial comes almost exactly four years since the former FBI agent sat for a deposition about his investigation of then-Gov. Eric Greitens. The deposition led to an indictment against Tisaby.
A life in TV news wasn’t her original plan, but Samantha Jones discovered a passion for journalism and never looked back.