2 Bedroom Home in St Ann - $58,900

Calling All Rehabber’s. Here is a diamond in the rough. The house has good bones, needs rehabbing & updating. The home offers 2 bedrooms, nice size living room and kitchen. The house sits on a large lot with fenced back yard and a storage shed. The house needs some cosmetic repairs and updating both interior and exterior. Kitchen and bath are dated. The plumbing does not hold pressure, water will not be turned on for inspections. Furnace/AC not in working order. Home to be sold in current "AS IS" Condition. Seller will NOT provide or pay for any inspections or repairs. Property was built prior to 1978 and lead-based paint potentially exists. Seller does not pay Customary closing Cost: including Transfer fees, Any title policy or escrow fees. This property may qualify for Seller Financing (Vendee). See Flyer attached in MARIS.