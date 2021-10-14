 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in St Ann - $89,900

Wonderful opportunity to own a 2 bedroom and 1 bath ranch home with almost an 1/2 ACRE GORGEOUS, LEVEL and fully fenced lot. The 16 x 12 shed has electric and could be the perfect workshop and storage area. This yard is great for gardening, entertaining and BBQs. HVAC is approximately 7 years. There is a wood burning fireplace with new chimney cap. There is a main floor laundry and extra closets for storage. This homes features a family room that could also be used as an office. All appliances stay. There are double parking spaces and an additional parking pad. Home has excellent potential!!

