2 Bedroom Home in St Ann - $94,900

Very well maintained brick home on 1/2 acre level lot across the street from Mary Ridge Park! Two bedrooms, Two baths, eat-in kitchen that walks out to fenced backyard. Hardwood floors, updated 200 amp electric box in 2006. Finished lower level with built-in entertainment center. Roof is 10 years old. Sold as is. Seller will make no repairs or provide any inspections.

