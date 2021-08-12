Charming 2 bedroom home with quick access to I-70, local parks and nearby St. Ann golf course. Plenty of windows let in the warm sunshine on summer afternoons - and the covered, private back patio will not disappoint on those hot St. Louis summer days! The cozy living room contains a built-in bookshelf and plenty of light. Off of the living room is an eat-in kitchen with space enough to store kitchen supplies and groceries. No basement = less hassle; main floor laundry. There is plenty of space available in the fenced-in back yard for entertaining or pets to play. This is a GREAT opportunity for a first-time homebuyer or those who are looking for low-maintenance! Schedule a showing today!
2 Bedroom Home in St Ann - $99,500
