Beautifully renovated 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo in sought after Heritage! Entry foyer with large coat closet, open living room that leads to a private patio. Updated kitchen w/ breakfast /dining room and newer appliances, master bedroom suite with full bath, secondary bedroom and full bath, assigned storage locker and your own designated carport. All new flooring and paint throughout. Dryer hookup in unit. Current dryer is being sold as-is. Close to shopping, schools and the entertainment. Don't miss out! Property is agent owned.
2 Bedroom Home in St Charles - $129,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
In what will be one of the most monumental endeavors of Joe Biden's presidency, the retirement of Stephen Breyer sets the stage for an immense…
Several St. Louis-area school districts have encountered recent challenges to library books; Wentzville banned one.
‘He was so young’: Family identifies 17-year-old who died after being shot at by O’Fallon, Mo. police
Kiara Neal said her brother, Christopher "Chris" Jones, was a sweet, funny person who loved his family.
If approved, it would be the first time the YMCA would take over operations of an existing facility.
BenFred: Cheap shots at St. Louis won’t help Rams or their media allies solve Los Angeles disinterest
Check out the highlights of Ben Frederickson's weekly chat with St. Louis sports fans.
The officers were attempting to arrest suspects when they were shot, police said.
What if Trump had decided his best path to the White House was through the Democratic party?
Initial plans call for building a 105,000-square-foot recreational sports center almost entirely in a south St. Louis County floodplain.
The car rammed into a concrete barrier, flipped onto its side and smashed into the Loughborough Avenue Schnucks, a witness said.
Curtis Cain, a finalist for national superintendent of the year, will move from Wentzville to Rockwood.