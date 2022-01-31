 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in St Charles - $129,900

2 Bedroom Home in St Charles - $129,900

Beautifully renovated 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo in sought after Heritage! Entry foyer with large coat closet, open living room that leads to a private patio. Updated kitchen w/ breakfast /dining room and newer appliances, master bedroom suite with full bath, secondary bedroom and full bath, assigned storage locker and your own designated carport. All new flooring and paint throughout. Dryer hookup in unit. Current dryer is being sold as-is. Close to shopping, schools and the entertainment. Don't miss out! Property is agent owned.

