2 Bedroom Home in St Charles - $179,900

This home was renovated in 2015 consisting of new vinyl siding, windows, bamboo laminate flooring (in living room, hallway and bedrooms), water heater, furnace, central air conditioner, duct work, lighting, millwork, wiring, cabinets. The kitchen was new in 2015 including new cabinetry, countertops, stainless steel appliances including refrigerator, stainless steel double bowl sink, faucet, garbage disposal, can lights and ceramic tile. The bathroom was remodeled in 2015 as well and features new vanity, faucet, toilet, mirror, tub w/ surround, lighting and ceramic tile flooring. Main floor laundry with washer and dryer included and storage shed. The price includes 7,841 sq. ft. adjoining lot (see Supplements for dimensions).