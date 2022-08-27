2 Bedroom Home in St Charles - $2,150

Welcome to this exquisite and spacious 2 bed 2.5 bath single family home in Charlestowne Crossing. This upscale home has a prime location in a wonderful community just minutes from New Town. Bring your fishing pole or just relax at the beautiful lake right across the street. This home has fresh new paint, upgraded light fixtures, stainless appliances, a pantry and espresso cabinets. Large living area with open floor plan. Sliding doors in the dining room lead out to the extra large patio. Luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout 1st floor, all 2nd floor bathrooms and laundry. Luxurious master suite with his/hers walk in closets. Spa bath has double bowl vanity, a separate shower with bench and large soaking tub. 2nd bedroom also has walk in closet and large bath just across the hall. Ceiling fans in the living room and all bedrooms. Refrigerator and Washer/Dryer included. Come enjoy this upscale home and all the fantastic amenities just outside your door. Move in ready.