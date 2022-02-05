Welcome Home to this fully updated and "like new" home in the highly desirable neighborhood of Charlestowne! Upon entering, you are greeted into an inviting, and open floor plan. The family room boasts a beautiful electric fireplace, perfect for entertaining around. The kitchen will WOW you with it's open concept, center island w/ breakfast bar, granite counter tops, custom white cabinetry and stainless steel appliances. A beautifully updated powder room rounds out the main level. Upstairs you will find 2 full bathrooms, a large master with w/i/c and full bath, updated hall full bath, and a second floor laundry room for convenience. The lower level offers a finished rec-room with egress window. The oversized patio will be great for a summer BBQ! Don't miss out on this perfect, move in ready home! Schedule your showing today!
2 Bedroom Home in St Charles - $259,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
A major winter storm is expected to bring more than 6 inches of snow to the region, forecasters say.
Archbishop Mitchell Rozanski told his diminishing flock Sunday that 'every aspect' of ministry and institutions will be assessed for change.
The bulk of the storm, which could drop major amounts of snow, will sweep through the region on Groundhog Day.
NBC has released a trailer for its upcoming limited series starring Renée Zellweger as St. Charles County murderer Pam Hupp.
Instead of an encampment for the unhoused, City Hall is now looking at a redevelopment plan for the area.
Lawmakers pushed back on a MoDOT plan to fund staffing increases and pay raises.
Prosecutors, sheriffs, police, religious and civil rights leaders slammed the bill.
It started out wet on Jan. 30, 1982, then dumped 14 inches of snow on St. Louis.
Check out the highlights of Ben Frederickson's weekly chat with St. Louis sports fans.
In defending his pick for state health director, Gov. Mike Parson has prompted a whole new round of criticism.