2 Bedroom Home in St Charles - $259,900

Welcome Home to this fully updated and "like new" home in the highly desirable neighborhood of Charlestowne! Upon entering, you are greeted into an inviting, and open floor plan. The family room boasts a beautiful electric fireplace, perfect for entertaining around. The kitchen will WOW you with it's open concept, center island w/ breakfast bar, granite counter tops, custom white cabinetry and stainless steel appliances. A beautifully updated powder room rounds out the main level. Upstairs you will find 2 full bathrooms, a large master with w/i/c and full bath, updated hall full bath, and a second floor laundry room for convenience. The lower level offers a finished rec-room with egress window. The oversized patio will be great for a summer BBQ! Don't miss out on this perfect, move in ready home! Schedule your showing today!