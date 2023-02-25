Waiting for new construction? Here is a 3 year old 2 story in sought after Charlestowne. As you walk into the home you are greeted to luxury vinyl floors with an open Livingroom and open eat in kitchen. With the half bath on the main floor, open living/kitchen and a walk out to the patio completes this entertainment area. Venturing upstairs to the fully carpeted master bedroom, additional bedroom and a small office space at the top of the stairs. The master bedroom features a full private bathroom. For the garage enthusiast you have a 2 car garage for your parking /working needs. Don't miss this opportunity!!!!
2 Bedroom Home in St Charles - $275,000
