2 Bedroom Home in St Charles - $309,000

Awesome opportunity to own this Ranch, 2bd, 2ba, attached 2 car garage in Charlestowne Place in St. Charles. Inviting entry brings you into open living space featuring 9’ ceilings, gorgeous laminate flooring, & tons of natural lighting! Family time is best spent in large dining combined w/living room, & sliding glass door leads to patio area in backyard. Kitchen boasts 42” cabinets for storing all your culinary supplies, island w/bar seating, SS appliances, Quartz countertops, attractive backsplash & recessed lighting add charm. Large Master bd w/walk-in closet, spacious Master ba has double bowl vanity, cultured marble shower w/seat. Lower level is ready to utilize your skills to create a space to accommodate your needs. Great patio, professional landscaping & lawn irrigation system. Enjoy the neighborhood lakes, playgrounds & parks, gazebos, walking trails, & great community. Convenient easy access to HWY 370, Historic Main St, restaurants, recreation facilities & Lambert Airport.