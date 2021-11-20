Awesome opportunity to own this Ranch, 2bd, 2ba, attached 2 car garage in Charlestowne Place in St. Charles. Inviting entry brings you into open living space featuring 9’ ceilings, gorgeous laminate flooring, & tons of natural lighting! Family time is best spent in large dining combined w/living room, & sliding glass door leads to patio area in backyard. Kitchen boasts 42” cabinets for storing all your culinary supplies, island w/bar seating, SS appliances, Quartz countertops, attractive backsplash & recessed lighting add charm. Large Master bd w/walk-in closet, spacious Master ba has double bowl vanity, cultured marble shower w/seat. Lower level is ready to utilize your skills to create a space to accommodate your needs. Great patio, professional landscaping & lawn irrigation system. Enjoy the neighborhood lakes, playgrounds & parks, gazebos, walking trails, & great community. Convenient easy access to HWY 370, Historic Main St, restaurants, recreation facilities & Lambert Airport.
2 Bedroom Home in St Charles - $309,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
The names of the victims, including two who attended Marquette High School, have not been released.
A 16-year-old boy who died was driving the car that hit a tree.
The fatalities were the first among MoDOT workers in the St. Louis district since 2016.
Christy Meier had worked for the Sunset Hills Police Department since 2013.
‘Righthand man’: Schumaker follows the ‘way’ back to Cardinals at right time, right fit as bench coach
Drafted, developed, and debuted as a Cardinal, Schumaker wooed back for reunion with a family-friendly offer and chance to be on Marmol’s first staff.
Revamped drive-thru, updated technology and a new logo are on the menu.
Ferguson’s police chief said he isn't aware of any such incident.
The state also reported cases after vaccination or prior infection — cases remarkably rare, most common among those with underlying health conditions.
Major Brands is suing Mast-Jägermeister US, which ended their right to distribute the herbal liqueur in Missouri, and Southern Glazer's Wine and Spirits, which replaced them.
Dismal impression clouded the program’s big picture as coach Cuonzo Martin starts his fifth season.