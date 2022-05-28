2 Bedroom Home in St Charles - $315,000

The Location will MOVE You! Are you looking for a Home w/Everything on the Main Floor & an OPEN Floor Plan w/a Water View? Look No further you just found it. Features include Vaulted Great Rm OPENS to the Vaulted Kitchen w/42" Cabinets, Stainless Sink Faucet w/Pull Out Spout, Granite Countertops, GE Profile GAS Range, Built In Microwave, Beautiful Hickory Engineered Wood Flooring, W/B Fireplace, Brushed Nickel Hardware & Lighting, 9'Basement Pour, HUGE Master Suite w/Jetted Tub, Separate Shower w/Semi-Frameless Bi-Pass Shower Door & Adult Height Vanity. The Front Bedroom has 12 Foot Ceilings, White 6 Panel Doors & Trim, Recessed Lighting in Kitchen, Great Rm & Master Suite. Fabulous Water Front Location, Enclosed Soffits & Fascia.