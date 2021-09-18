Why wait to build? This like-new detached villa features TIMELESS LUXURY in the popular Provence community. Short walk to 44-acre Blanchette Park. RELAX every weekend - exterior chores are provided. Craftsman architecture with brick/shake detail, carriage-style garage, dormer, mansard roof & covered porch. Entry foyer opens to 9-ft HIGH CEILINGS, wonderful NATURAL LIGHT & rich HARDWOOD floors. Large FLEXIBLE SPACE is ideal for entertaining & can evolve with your lifestyle. Classic 42" DOVE GRAY cabinets, subway tile backsplash, GRANITE counters, CENTER ISLAND bar, stainless appliances (gas cooking), recessed/pendant lights & storage pantry. Triple sliding door steps out to bug-free SCREENED SUNROOM patio with ceiling fan & access to backyard. Master suite with WALK-IN CLOSET, dual vanity, semi-frameless glass shower. French doors to multi-purpose guest room/office. Full hall bath & convenient laundry room. Lower level rough-in plumbing for easy future finish. AWARD-WINNING SCHOOLS!
2 Bedroom Home in St Charles - $345,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
The 2,977 flags were put up again, but the incident quickly drew calls for the student's expulsion.
Cardinals notebook: Carpenter hopes opportunities will open up for 2022, does not want 'this particular season' to be end
Trapped in a zero-for-28 cold spell, Carpenter focuses on potential of 'one swing' changing season in wild-card race.
The announcement fulfills a long-held dream of bringing the country's top racing series to the Metro East track.
The St. Louis region is experiencing a heavy infestation of horned oak gall, but this south St. Louis County community faces a threat to its namesake.
Longtime St. Louis sportscaster Doug Vaughn is on the comeback path after a recent hospitalization.
The win gives the surging Cardinals at least a share of the NL's second wild card and further control of their own playoff fortune.
Cardinals notebook: 'Reinvention' of Jon Lester a mix of pitch variation, plan execution, and Wainwright inspiration
Veteran lefty, approaching his 450th start, had to find a new way to use same-old pitches, and 'when you see a guy like Wainwright every five days, you’re like, "OK, I can do that, too."'
St. Louis Circuit Judge Christopher McGraugh's order clears a major hurdle toward holding the high-stakes civil trial in January 2022.
The player was in town for rookie camp, the team said.
Immediate effort to address unruly behavior will be coupled with cultural events to promote more pedestrian activity.