2 Bedroom Home in St Charles - $345,000

Why wait to build? This like-new DETACHED villa features TIMELESS LUXURY in the popular Provence community. Short walk to 44-acre Blanchette Park. RELAX every weekend - exterior chores are provided. Craftsman architecture with brick/shake detail, carriage-style garage, dormer, mansard roof & covered porch. Entry foyer opens to 9-ft HIGH CEILINGS, wonderful NATURAL LIGHT & rich HARDWOOD floors. Large FLEXIBLE SPACE is ideal for entertaining & can evolve with your lifestyle. Classic 42" DOVE GRAY cabinets, subway tile backsplash, GRANITE counters, CENTER ISLAND bar, stainless appliances (gas cooking), recessed/pendant lights & storage pantry. Triple sliding door steps out to bug-free SCREENED SUNROOM patio with ceiling fan & access to backyard. Master suite with WALK-IN CLOSET, dual vanity, semi-frameless glass shower. French doors to multi-purpose guest room/office. Full hall bath & convenient laundry room. Lower level rough-in plumbing for easy future finish. AWARD-WINNING SCHOOLS!