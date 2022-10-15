2 Bedroom Home in St Charles - $345,000

You will be thankful you don't have to wait for new construction!! Great opportunity to own this 2 bedroom 2 bath ranch home in sought after Charlestowne Place community in St. Charles. So bright and so open concept living starting from the entry which brings you into open living space featuring 9’ ceilings, and gorgeous builder upgraded flooring. Entertain your little turkeys in large dining space and huge over-sized island w/bar seating. The kitchen features 42" custom cabinetry, quartz countertops w/rounded edges, stone backsplash & recessed lighting. Plenty of storage w/2 pantries! Large Master w/walk-in closet, spacious bath has double vanity, cultured marble shower w/seat. Lower level has rough in and egress ready to be finished. Enjoy quality of life NO YARDWORK!!! Included in HOA. Community has neighborhood lakes, playgrounds & parks, gazebos, and walking trails. Easy access to HWY 370, Historic Main St. restaurants, & airport. Let's talk turkey and make this your HOME!