Are you ready for the best of the best. The ideal open floor plan home: it shows like a display, and lives like a vacation. Quiet and peaceful new neighborhood for the family. From here you can take a path all the way to New Town for concerts and dining if you wish, or, go a short distance to Main St. Charles for shopping and festivals. Stay at home and enjoy the screened in porch overlooking your yard. Luxury vinyl plank on the main floor, 42" cabinets in kitchen, granite counter top and breakfast bar & stainless steel appliances, pantry, main floor laundry, 9 ceiling fans, brushed chrome hardware, plus upgraded carpeting in bedrooms. Master bath with adult height cabinet and double sinks. It's all here - Oh yes!