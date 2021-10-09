 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in St Charles - $415,900

Prepare to be Impressed! Move-in Ready Detached Villa at Villages of Provence. Amazing home features 2 BR, Office, 3 BA, Fin LL & Screened Porch. 2-car Attached garage has Custom Epoxy Flooring and Extensive Storage Options. It's Just What You're Looking For! Spacious Foyer with Engineered Wood Floors opens to Dining & Living Room, Gourmet Kitchen with 42" Soft-Close Cabinetry, Island w/Granite Counters, Subway Tile Backsplash, SS Gas Range, Microwave, DW & Kitchen Fridge. Master Suite enhanced by Coffered Ceiling & Luxury Bath with Adult Height Vanities, Marble Shower & Custom Walk-In Closet. MFL Laundry offers ELFA Custom Shelving & includes LG Washer/Dryer. Fin LL has Bedroom w/Walk-in Closet, Full Bath & Large Rec Room w/Media & Game Room - w/extra storage in the unfinished area. Patio area for Grilling enhanced by Lighting and Landcaping. Home Security System with Cameras thru-out. Close to Parks, Hwys & Airport - TURN-KEY OPPORTUNITY, sellers will sell some personal property.

