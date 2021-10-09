Prepare to be Impressed! Move-in Ready Detached Villa at Villages of Provence. Amazing home features 2 BR, Office, 3 BA, Fin LL & Screened Porch. 2-car Attached garage has Custom Epoxy Flooring and Extensive Storage Options. It's Just What You're Looking For! Spacious Foyer with Engineered Wood Floors opens to Dining & Living Room, Gourmet Kitchen with 42" Soft-Close Cabinetry, Island w/Granite Counters, Subway Tile Backsplash, SS Gas Range, Microwave, DW & Kitchen Fridge. Master Suite enhanced by Coffered Ceiling & Luxury Bath with Adult Height Vanities, Marble Shower & Custom Walk-In Closet. MFL Laundry offers ELFA Custom Shelving & includes LG Washer/Dryer. Fin LL has Bedroom w/Walk-in Closet, Full Bath & Large Rec Room w/Media & Game Room - w/extra storage in the unfinished area. Patio area for Grilling enhanced by Lighting and Landcaping. Home Security System with Cameras thru-out. Close to Parks, Hwys & Airport - TURN-KEY OPPORTUNITY, sellers will sell some personal property.
2 Bedroom Home in St Charles - $415,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Retiring broadcaster once faced serious health problem
LA's Chris Taylor drills a two-run homer in the bottom of the ninth inning to tear apart a tense 1-1 tie and end the Cardinals’ historic run on their first step into the postseason.
BenFred: Familiar troubles — too much trust in Reyes, missing offense — returned for Cardinals in wild-card loss
Game was a nail-biter all the way through, Cards just couldn't get the big hit when they needed it.
Here are the highlights from our Monday chat with Post-Dispatch readers.
Radio voice is retiring after 50 years in booth and battle with COVID.
Arrest records show the 30-year-old man was arrested Monday on school property, at 341 Sappington Road.
Cardinals players praise 'steadiness' of Shildt's coaching staff, so will all of them be back for encore?
Shildt, who will receive NL Manager of the Year votes, has led Cardinals to postseason in all three full seasons. Negotiations on an extension are forthcoming.
In a town where playoff losses are pondered for weeks, some fans seemed more thankful for making the playoffs than upset by losing the wild-card game.
Timothy Banowetz pleaded guilty Tuesday to murder in the 2020 stabbing death of Edwardsville lawyer Randy Gori.
Smaller markets, earlier starts: In the playoffs, MLB gives the best game times to the biggest clubs
The Cards could face Milwaukee or Atlanta, two teams with television pull that doesn’t stack up against the league’s giants.